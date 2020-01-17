Minnesota Sets Non-Conference Soccer Schedule For 6 Seasons | National sport

advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota completed its non-conference football plans for the next six seasons on Friday, securing home games against Rhode Island and Nevada in 2024 and Buffalo in 2025.

The Gophers received Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech and BYU in 2020. They play at home in Miami of Ohio and Bowling Green and in 2021 in Colorado. Colorado will join TCF Bank Stadium in 2022 along with New Mexico State and Western Illinois.

Minnesota takes place in North Carolina in 2023 and is home to Eastern Michigan and Louisiana-Lafayette. North Carolina was due to visit the Gophers in 2024, as would Bowling Green in 2025. Minnesota’s halfway through the two-game series with BYU will take place in 2025.

The Gophers previously announced a game against the state of Mississippi for 2026, with a street rematch in 2027.

