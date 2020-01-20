Ministry of Environment excludes Israeli asphalt factory for excessive emissions - Israel news

advertisement

On Thursday, the Ministry of the Environment issued an injunction against the BAZAN Group and its directors to stop the bitumen factory that produces asphalt for roads. The order was placed in the course of an ongoing violation of the emission permit, which the BAZAN Group is obliged to operate.

This violation caused emissions that exceeded the permitted values ​​for a number of different pollutants.

The order is signed by Shlomo Katz, director of the Haifa district office of the ministry. It is said that the facility will have to shut down in April at the latest. If it does not meet the permissible emission values ​​by then, the company must stop operating the plant.

As this is the only bitumen supplier in Israel, the ministry announced that it would grant the injunction to other factories.

In response, the Ministry of Economy announced that the bitumen factory in Haifa’s oil refineries is the only bitumen supplier to the Israeli economy, delivering 250,000 tons per year. This product is of crucial importance for the economy, since it is also used to seal buildings, roofs and underground structures as well as for the infrastructure.

The Department of Transportation and Traffic Safety said the plant is extremely important and that Israel’s total asphalt production depends on it, and thus all road development and maintenance. The two ministries demanded that the plant should not be decommissioned and operational until the end of 2020 that a new plant to prevent pollution could be built.

The Ministry of the Environment then approved an extension of several months, but did not revoke the request to shut down the plant.

The bitumen plant causes excessive emissions of volatile organic pollutants that cause breathing problems and can affect other body systems. In some cases, the deviations were hundreds and thousands of percentage points from what the permit allows.

The Department of the Environment said at a hearing last month that company representatives have admitted that they will not be able to meet the emission permit requirements for the chimney of the bitumen plant until the new plant is completed by the end of the year. The ministry made it clear to BAZAN four years ago that the plant had to be retrofitted to comply with the emission permit.

“Unfortunately, for the first time, the BAZAN Group does not meet the environmental requirements of the Ministry of Environment,” said Minister Ze’ev Elkin. “We will not allow any deviation from the strict requirements for emission permits, which have been very clearly defined. I hope that this is a clear warning for the BAZAN Group, also with regard to its other facilities and for all polluting companies in the country. ”

The BAZAN Group replies that “it will continue to do its best to responsibly deliver the products needed by the Israeli economy while complying with the strictest environmental standards. As the Ministry itself noted in October, BAZAN’s environmental impact is among the lowest for refineries in Western Europe. The company will continue to invest heavily in maintaining a safe, clean and responsible industry. ”

