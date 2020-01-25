Ministry of Education advises schools on uniform sales

advertisement

Schools should consult with parents before they make decisions about school uniforms, says the Ministry of Education.

The message comes when the ministry is looking for ways to reduce school costs for families.

In the run-up to parents who sent their children back to school after the summer holidays, the Ministry of Education provided guidance to schools about school uniforms and other school costs.

“Schools and Kura are not expected to make a significant profit by selling school uniforms,” ​​the directive says.

A small margin to cover selling costs was acceptable, it said.

READING / MATERIAL

The Ministry of Education says that schools should not make a significant profit from school-uniform sales.

School uniforms were good that families did not have to buy from a school.

Even if the school was the only seller of a new uniform, families still had the option to buy a second-hand uniform from elsewhere, it said.

Ministry of Education spokeswoman Katrina Casey said it understood that it was difficult for some families to come back to school expenses.

SCOTT HAMMOND / MATERIAL

The Ministry of Education says that schools should make second-hand uniforms an option for families.

“It is important that there are no barriers to access to education, including the cost of uniforms,” ​​Casey said.

Many schools were actively looking for ways to minimize uniform costs, she said.

“We are also looking at how parents can get access to uniforms at the best value for money.”

However, she did not want to subsidize uniform school costs, she said.

School boards were free to make school rules on a wide range of issues, including uniforms, she said.

The board decided uniform requirements, including whether a uniform was required, the type of school uniform, where uniforms were sold and the price of uniforms, she said.

“We expect that when schools consider uniform options, they consult with their parent community before making decisions.”

Schools should also make sure that they do everything they can to make decisions about uniforms that minimize costs, she said.

If parents are concerned about the requirements of a particular school for uniforms, or the cost of their uniforms, they should formally raise them with the board, she said.

“Schools can support parents in a number of ways. That can be an astonishing payment for school uniforms and help make second-hand uniforms available or bring families in contact with other organizations that can help.

Support was available at the Ministry of Social Development for beneficiaries who found the start of the school year particularly challenging.

In February 2019, the Trade Committee assisted schools in providing school supplies.

It said that schools that supply uniforms or other school supplies were subject to the Trade Act, which meant that it was illegal to enter into an agreement that significantly reduced competition in a market.

“When a number of suppliers or retailers sell a school uniform or other school supplies, parents can look around and make their own decisions about price and quality,” the committee said.

When entering into agreements with uniform suppliers, schools should use their negotiating power to negotiate competitive deals, it said.

Not only were schools in a good position to negotiate lower prices, but they could also try to negotiate with suppliers to offer discounts, sponsorship or gifts that indirectly benefit parents and students, the committee said.

