Ministry of Agriculture establishes hemp rules on public forum | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Commissioner Sid Miller attended the Texas Farm Bureau Event Center to make public comments about the recently published rules for growing hemp.

The leaflet that the TDA gave to the public contained the answers to 82 frequently asked questions. The state is trying to make it easy to start a hemp farm.

“Less regulation is always good,” says Miller. “We must, of course, have some supervision, because it is a full cousin of marijuana. They look the same. You can’t keep them apart. So we have to monitor them.”

advertisement

Texas House Bill 1325 legalized the cultivation of hemp in 2019, a year after it was approved nationally. With little knowledge of the crop, Texas is an untested landscape.

This does not fit well with some, including farmer Kevin Callaway.

“It allows farmers in Texas to be the guinea pig. There is no tested seed at our latitude for compliance, “says Callaway. “The law requires Texas farmers to go blind, deaf and stupid to this market.”

Callaway and others are concerned about the new rules. These rules give the DEA, the local police and other authorities unlimited access to a person’s hemp farm.

“Every time you can’t say,” Get off my farm, “you’ve lost rights,” Callaway says to a cheering crowd. “These illegal states have more rights than you!”

The TDA also requires that all hemp growers get a permit to grow. They must report to the DEA and the local police and have their crops tested by an external supplier before they can grow.

Even still, the state believes they remain hands-off.

“We’re going to do this the Texas way, which is the right way, with as little regulation as possible,” says Miller.

Public comments went on for nearly three hours, with people criticizing state guidelines and offering alternative solutions.

The growing season starts in May.

.

advertisement