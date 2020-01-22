Ministry confirms that UAE is free of Coronavirus - News

advertisement

The ministry is following the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of everyone.



The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has reaffirmed that the UAE is completely free of the mysterious virus that is emerging in China (corona virus).

The National Committee for International Health Regulations and Pandemic Control stated that the UAE has an effective integrated system and emergency and crisis plans to address public health risks and that it is in constant contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) the latest updates, recommendations and procedures that have been taken in this regard.

The committee made this announcement at the Wednesday meeting under the chairmanship of the ministry in the presence of strategic partners, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the General Authority of Ports, Borders and free zones security, UAE airports and other agencies.

“The measures taken by the UAE in such cases are sufficient to protect the country against coronavirus. That is why the committee wants to reassure the public that the observed cases around the world are still limited in terms of spread compared to other types of epidemics, “it said in a statement, adding that the health situation is not a cause for concern and that the ministry is following the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

The committee stressed that the precautionary measures applied to the UAE access points were revised to ensure that best global practices are followed and to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. It was also agreed to publish awareness leaflets for people who come to the country in different languages.

The meeting emphasized the need to teach all health facilities in the country and approved the establishment of a national media committee to conduct awareness campaigns in the country.

The committee also stressed that health security and risk prevention and pandemics are a national priority in the UAE and are in line with its strategy to protect society from diseases by strengthening and applying international health rules in the UAE.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter

