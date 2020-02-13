Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps has expressed doubts about the future of an important but controversial HS2 connection through the Wigan district.

The Golborne spur, which would run through the city and the neighboring village of Lowton, met with considerable resistance from local residents, city councilors and MPs.

If approved, the 12.1 km section will leave the main high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester before returning to the West Coast Main Line south of Wigan.

However, Mr. Shapps has suggested revising the plans within the year due to concerns about value for money.

He said: “The Golborne Spur is currently expected to cost between two and three billion, but will deliver very little for that amount.

“The writing is on the wall about the future of the Golborne Spur. We expect to make the final decision in months, not years. “

Mr. Shapps answered questions from James Grundy and Andy Carter, Conservative MPs for Leigh and Warrington South, respectively.

While both politicians were elected to Westminster last December, Mr. Grundy has long spoken out against the Golborne spur on behalf of the Lowton residents, whom he still represents as city councilor.

Mr Grundy welcomed the Secretary of State’s response as “strong evidence” of the disconnection and said: “I have been fighting this badly conceived idea for over seven years.

“It will be a great relief to thousands of my constituents in Golborne and Lowton, including my own family, that this saga is finally coming to an end and people can be certain to invest in their homes and local businesses again. “

Mr. Grundy has now asked the Wigan Council to withdraw its support for the spur. The Labor-led agency has supported HS2 from the start, including the Golborne spur.

He also repeated the campaign of his predecessor to the Labor Parliament, Jo Platt, for a major move to reopen the stations in Golborne and Kenyon Junction to re-connect Leigh to the national rail network.

Coun David Molyneux, Chairman of the Wigan Council, welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s support for HS2 and called for the construction “as soon as possible” to help Wigan and the entire northwest.

He added: “Wigan is one of the few national locations that will have a high speed train station and the arrival of HS2 here would position us as a transportation hub for rail travelers from Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire and from Wigan.

“Significantly improved connections for the north will also make a major contribution to the realignment of our country’s economy.”