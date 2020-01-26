Milos Raonic crosses in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and beats Marin Cilic

advertisement

GETTY IMAGES

Milos Raonic has shown that he can come back to his best when he plays without injuries.

Milos Raonic reached the quarter finals of the Australian Open and beat 2018 finalist Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The Canadian No 32 seed Raonic had disrupted No 6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round and he continued that impressive form on Sunday with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 win over Margaret Court Arena.

Cilic, beaten in five sets by Roger Federer in the final of the 2018 Australian Open, was unable to convert one of his four break points, with Raonic hitting 35 aces to his five.

The Canadian served himself out of trouble in a crucial phase of the third set after Cilic had earned two set points.

Raonic dropped three aces in succession, followed by a forehand winner and reached a level at 5-5 before breaking the Croatian serve for the third time and serving the game.

GETTY IMAGES

Marin Cilic won some impressive victories in Melbourne before he met Milos Raonic.

He has reached the quarter finals five times at the grand slam season opening, with his best result a semi-final appearance in 2016 when he lost to Andy Murray in five sets.

It is a welcome change in fortunes for Raonic, who has recently had to deal with injuries.

After reaching the quarter-finals in Melbourne Park last year, a knee injury forced him out for the entire clay court season, including the French Open.

He was unable to play the US Open due to a hamstring problem and was forced to disappear from the Davis Cup final against Spain with a back trunk.

