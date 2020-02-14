Millionaire matchmaker Patti Stanger opened Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, revealing that she saw actor Ben Affleck “a million times” in the Raya dating app. Although she called out the Argo actor, he also called for it. However, she did not stop here, she went on to explain why she believes that he had married ex-wife Jennifer Garner and called her “the catch of all catches” and suggested what type of woman he needed to find to be successful Stay relationship.

‘He’s on Raya. I’ve seen him on Raya a million times, “revealed the 58-year-old.” There’s a reason why he married Jennifer Garner. … she is a mother to him. It is the catch of all catches. “

However, the 47-year-old confirmed that he was actually on Raya and said, “HA, you got me. I’m out” before he immediately switched the conversation back to his charitable efforts with The Midnight Mission, the “needy at the organization.” Accommodation, training, development and recovery helps “.

“I donate today because there are people fighting addiction every day who don’t have the resources and need help,” he said. “Raya, are you there? Who’s still with me?”

It’s no secret that Affleck has been struggling with alcoholism for years. Less than a year ago, he spoke to NBC’s Hoda Kotb and said he was not ashamed to talk about his alcohol addiction and say, “It’s part of my life.”

“I don’t really mind talking about alcoholism and alcoholics,” he admitted. “It’s part of my life. It’s something I’m concerned with. It doesn’t have to be my whole identity and everything, but it’s something you know you need to work on.”

He added: “I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I’m proud of it … it’s about yourself, your life, your family and you know people – we encounter such hurdles and we have to take care of them. “

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years and completed their divorce in 2018, three years after they separated and shared the daughters Violet [14] and Seraphina [11] and their son Samuel [7]. Since his divorce from the actress, he has had another divorce-off-again relationship with Lindsay Shookus and has been associated with Shauna Sexton, a Playboy model.

“He has to realize that he is choosing these 20 things that are boring him. He has to find someone in the middle,” said Stanger. “Who has the nursing mother [side], but also knows that I will not resign myself to your s-t … He has not found a border girl who has a spine. I would say someone 38-40.”