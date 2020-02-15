“We are a revolution, not nudity.” “Women’s voices are not silenced,” hundreds of demonstrators sang on Thursday in Tahrir Square in Baghdad. They were soon joined by thousands of young men who shouted slogans and signs that attacked the newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Allawi and his plan to form a government that they fear will be no different from its predecessor ,

Two further large demonstrations are to take place on Saturday – predictably with the nickname “the million-man demonstrations”. One is organized by the protest movement, the other by supporters of the separatist Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Iraqi security services are preparing for violent clashes between the two groups. But even if, miraculously, no new names are added to the list of around 500 people who have been killed in such clashes, the protests will undoubtedly continue to have a major impact on the plight of a country that cannot form a generally accepted government.

Allawi, who had been commissioned by President Barham Salih, promised to form an “expert government” with experts as ministers. But like the Lebanese Prime Minister, he already knows that in a sectarian country, “an expert government” is an empty slogan.

Initially, he wanted to form a cabinet with only 15 ministers. Within a few days, the pressure from the parties forced him to expand it to 23, and even that isn’t the final count.

At the behest of the President, he visited Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, to receive support for his government from Kurdish leaders. However, he was faced with a number of demands that made the price of this support clear: three ministries, including the ministries of finance and justice, and another portfolio responsible for public services; Restoration of Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the areas they left in 2017; and above all the implementation of the oil agreement that Kurdistan signed with Allawi’s predecessor Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

The Kurds also want the dispute over the oil-rich city of Kirkuk to be settled. They used to control it, but the Iraqi forces pushed it out in retaliation for Kurdistan’s referendum on independence.

Without Kurdish support, Allawi cannot form a government. However, if he responds to their demands, he must do the same for the Sunni minority calling for six ministers and for the Shiite parties, including those in the pro-Iranian bloc. This will destroy the idea of ​​an expert government.

So far, Allawi has received support from Al-Sadr, who has an enormous public following. Until recently, Al-Sadr supported the demonstrators’ demands to dismiss the previous government, distance Iran from positions of influence, and expel the American armed forces from Iraq. But he was convinced to switch from Qassem Soleimani to the Iranian side, who convinced him with the promise of funding and military training for his militia. This happened shortly before Soleimani was murdered in early January.

Since then, Al-Sadr has turned his back on the demonstrators. He formed a unit nicknamed “Blue Hats” for the hats they were wearing when they took to the streets to forcefully disperse the demonstrations, and tried to disguise the protests as moral and religious violations because men were involved and mix women there.

Women take part in a protest in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday February 13, 2020. Khalid Mohammed / AP

The violent clashes with the Blue Hats culminated in the holy city of Najaf, where Shiite religious leader Ali Sistani threw insults at him and his armed forces, demanding that the government protect protesters who exercise their legal rights.

Al-Sadr’s party, Saairun, won a large majority in the 2018 elections. Since then, he has increased his power by partnering with Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the pro-Iranian Fatah party, which is the patron of the Shiite militias in Iraq. Now Al-Sadr is the kingmaker of Iraq.

Earlier this week he published a “League of Revolution”, the 18 articles of which are to regulate the demonstrations. This covenant demands that the demonstrators leave the town squares, not block streets and overpasses, remove “foreign elements” from the protests and remove women from the protest tents. There is also an article on the need to implement reforms that guarantee Iraqis a decent life.

The demonstrators viewed this contract as a declaration of war against them. Al-Sadr was not only criticized by the demonstrators.

Connects with Iran

He is now trying to restore the popularity and legitimacy that he has lost through his renewed relations with Iran. But the protest movement, which was hit hard by Al-Sadr’s armed forces, does not appear to be ready to give him this legitimacy, which would increase Iran’s involvement in Iraqi politics.

However, without the approval of Al-Sadr and his political partners, Allawi cannot form a government and adopt the economic and administrative reforms needed by Iraq.

As a “gesture of goodwill”, Al-Sadr dismantled his blue hats and left the fight against the demonstrators to the army and the police. But he also has to convince the Shiite militias to give up this fight – and they take orders from Iran, not Iraq, despite being funded by the Iraqi Defense Ministry and treated as an inseparable part of its security forces.

Vehicle with a portrait of the Iraqi Shiite minister Moqtada al-Sadr, Tahrir Square, Baghdad, February 7, 2020AFP

Given the rivalries between the Shiite parties and the lack of Sunni and Kurdish support (as long as their demands are not met), Allawi is unlikely to get parliamentary approval for his government. Iraqi media experts say he is currently only supported by 60 of Iraq’s 329 MPs. Even his own Dawa party no longer supports him, saying that he is not fit to be prime minister. So if he fails to increase his support, he will likely step down and condemn Iraq for another long time without a government.

But even if he forms a government, it is not clear how much power it will have. Will it be a transitional government with limited powers or a regular government that will serve until the next elections?

It would be logical to hold early elections, but a new electoral law would have to be passed to meet the demands of the demonstrators. This includes the demand for equal representation of all citizens and not the current sectarian allocation of jobs.

The American presence

It is not just Iraqis who are waiting for the outcome of the political struggle to haunt their streets. America’s status in Iraq also largely depends on what type of government is being formed.

After the Iraqi parliament voted to drive US forces out of the country, which prompted the Trump administration to respond that they did not intend to leave Iraq, America has become a central theme in both the protests and the political debates of the ruling elites.

According to a media report, America has begun to withdraw from 15 bases and plans to concentrate its forces in Anbar province near the city of Ramadi and in Erbil. But America has not confirmed this report, and Iraqi officials have been unsuccessful in negotiating with Washington on the nature and timing of the withdrawal.

To ease tensions between the two countries, the US government extended Iraq’s release from sanctions against Iran this week, allowing it to buy another 45 days of natural gas and electricity from its neighbor. This exemption could be renewed if Iraq shows serious intent to wean itself off Iranian energy and alternatives are developed.

American soldiers clear debris at the Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq

Baghdad announced that it has signed six agreements to build power plants and gas drilling. However, it will take much longer than 45 days or even three months for them to produce something.

America also has many other sticks with which it can threaten Iraq, including refusing to borrow from international financial institutions and banning oil imports from the country. However, the government believes that the application of these sanctions would likely make Iraq Iran’s closest ally, thereby undermining the sanctions against Tehran.

Military cooperation with Russia

The tense relationship between Washington and Baghdad that General Frank McKenzie, the commander of the United States Armed Forces in the Middle East, described as turbulent, has not escaped Moscow’s attention. This week, the Iraqi Army chief of staff, Othman al-Ghanmi, met with the Russian ambassador to Baghdad, Maksim Maksimov.

After this meeting, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that it would intensify military cooperation with Russia. At the same time, Russian oil companies announced that they plan to invest $ 20 million in the development of Iraqi oil and gas fields.

You shouldn’t hold your breath and wait for these promises to be kept. However, the diplomatic embassy they send obliges Washington to rethink its policy of withdrawing from the Middle East. Russia already controls Syria, is a party to Libya’s military and political struggles, and is helping Egypt build a nuclear reactor. It could well take America’s place in Iraq.

This thought cannot reassure the Gulf States, whose military are linked to America and who were their partners in the fight against Iran. They do not see Russia as an enemy power, as Israel does not. But Moscow also has no historical, cultural, or strategic ties to Middle Eastern countries in the pro-American camp.

That is why they attach great importance to the United States’ presence in Iraq. Iraq is not a mere tactical front like Syria, but a central axis with which many countries in the region have strategic relationships.