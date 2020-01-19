Milk Teeth announce new album and UK Tour - Kerrang!

advertisement

Milk Teeth has announced that they will release their long-awaited second album on March 27.

The eponymous sequel to the Vile Child debut of 2016 was recorded at The Ranch in Southampton with Neil Kennedy and will be released through Music For Nations.

It follows a series of recent EPs and singles, including Be Nice, Go Away and Destroyer.

advertisement

READ THIS: The 40 best punk albums since Never Mind The Bollocks …

The trio has also released a new single Transparant, which you can listen to below. Speaking of the song on Twitter, singer Becky Blomfield said: “For all womxn and non-binary people – it is dedicated to you.”

Milk Teeth has also announced details of a UK headline tour of Potty Mouth and Koji.

Milk Teeth UK tour 2020

April

01 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

02 London, O2 Academy Islington

03 Cambridge, The Portland Arms

05 Brighton, patterns

06 Norwich, Waterfront

07 Leeds, The Key Club

08 Newcastle, underground think tank

09 Glasgow, King Tuts

10 Manchester, Academy 3

Posted on January 17, 2020, 12:53 PM

read more

advertisement