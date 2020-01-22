Miley Cyrus undresses with Cody Simpson in a swimsuit

advertisement

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been inseparable since their divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Except for a few rumors of a breakup, the two seem to have liked to see each other everywhere.

The two spent the holidays from Thanksgiving to Christmas together, and Cyrus asked all of her followers to go out and “meet up with her best friend,” as she did.

Now the couple could be seen on Monday at Zuma Beach in Malibu, where it was a nice romantic date. During the scene discovered by The Daily Mail, Cyrus was seen wearing a black one-piece as she lay down on the sand and Simpson shirtless.

As Cyrus noted, she and Simpson have been good friends for quite some time, hence their post about meeting your best friend. His manager spoke to PEOPLE about how strong the couple’s bond is due to their initial friendship.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-lasting and deeper than people think,” said Matt Zeidman. “Although they originally met in their wilder phases, they are both sober now and focus on health, work, and time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend around the world (Cody Simpson). I love you and I love our pirate life,” Cyrus signed the photo.

The couple’s relationship first became official in October after Cyrus started to get annoyed that her followers were constantly nagging about who she was or wasn’t after her divorce.

In her typical way, she went to Instagram, where she announced it after the first photos of her kiss showed up. In her post, she listed four very long points aimed at her fan base.

“I know that the public feels invested in my previous relationship because they feel they have been going through it from the start. I think that’s why people have always felt so justified in my life and how I live because they do I grew up, “she started with her first point. “But I’m grown up now and make decisions as an adult if I know the truth / details / reality.”

