Celebrities were out this week Miley Cyrus to put on a black jumpsuit for the Tom Ford fashion show in LA Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Eating at STK Midtown, too Jennifer Lopez Order a Cafe con Leché en route in NYC. Read on to find out more about what the stars were up to!

– Miley Cyrus rocked a silver mini dress for the Tom Ford Fall / Fall 2020 fashion show at Milk Studios in LA.

– Demi Moore. Rumer. Tallulah and Scout Willis has portraits of The Collective You at the opening event of The Webster L.A.

– Sophia bush participated in the fashion show of the Baja East Fall 2020 collection at sunset in the West Hollywood EDITION.

– Kaitlynn Carter has had her hair styled Emma Moquet, Founder of the KOVA Blow Dry Bar, before attending the Mercedes-Benz Academy’s annual Oscar viewing party in L.A.

– Billy Porter Lark & ​​Berry wore his exclusive ethical and sustainable spiked collar necklace, created in collaboration with Diamond Foundry, during his appearance Janelle Monae at the Oscar Awards.

– Chrissy Teigen celebrated her second drop with Quay Australia, QUAY x Chrissy, at Olivetta in West Hollywood.

– Cynthia Rowley and Carol Alt attended the premiere of I Am You at Pier59 Studios in NYC.

– Dolores Catania. Tom Murro and Margaret Josephs Bowling at the 33rd Annual All Star Bowling Classic at the Second Stage Theater in NYC.

– Celebrity makeup artist Carissa Ferreri used CODE8 products on Suki Waterhouse to prepare them for the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty in Beverly Hills.

– Alysia Reiner stopped with her daughter at Haven Spa in NYC, Livia “Liv” bascheto get the right manicure and pedicure with their Hot Chocolate Haven Hand & Foot Renaissance.

– CEO and founder of Circus Plus Play Nitish Kannan attended the after party of the Vanity Fair Oscars in Beverly Hills.

– Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (born Baldwin) teamed up with friends at STK Midtown to celebrate the singer’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

– Sam Morril celebrated the premiere of his latest Comedy Central special “I Got This”, which is now streamed on YouTube.

– Jennifer Lopez ordered a cafe con leché with her mother and sister at the GODIVA Cafe in the Rockefeller Center.

– Anna Gasteyer. Rachel Dratch and Barry Williams helped at the annual NYC gala to name the winners of the Product of the Year 2020 in categories ranging from household products to animal care.

– Ross Butler attended the Prince Street Pizza x Off The Menu VIP event in West Hollywood.

– Rick Ross received an award at the Hennessy Power of Influence Awards in Miami.

– Kim Kardashian SKIMS wore under her dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty in Beverly Hills.

– Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon used ILIA Beauty products in Rachel Brosnahan to prepare them for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in Beverly Hills.