Keep distance. Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband, Liam HemsworthBoth attended the WME Pre-Oscars Party in Los Angeles on Friday, February 7th.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: The way they were

“They stayed away,” a source tells us exclusively Weekly. “Liam left when Miley and her parents got there.”

The source added that the star of the Hunger Games, 30, “didn’t seem to be upset” that Cyrus, 27, and her father and mother, Billy Ray and Tish Cyruswere at the same event. The Cyrus clan seemed to be doing the same now.

“Miley’s parents were separated from Liam and hung in the back of the party,” the insider said. “They avoided him, but they didn’t seem to have beef with them. Miley didn’t seem to mind that Liam was there because he went in shortly after she came in.”

The source added: “Liam has no bad feelings about Miley, he just wants to go on with his life. He is happy with Gabriella [Brooks], “

Celebrity splits from 2019

Hemsworth and singer “Mother’s Daughter” met in 2009 when they made their film “The Last Song”. The couple paced for almost a decade before closing the knot in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018.

The duo announced their split in August 2019, just a day after Cyrus was discovered kissing Kaitlynn Carter during a vacation in Italy. Their divorce was completed on January 28 and the two will be legally single on February 22.

The “Slide Away” singer had a one-month love affair with Carter, 31, before she started dating Cody Simpson in October 2019.

Later that month, Hemsworth was connected to Dynasty Star Maddison Brown, In December 2019, the Australian was seen having lunch with Brooks [21] and his parents in Byron Bay [Australia].

Miley Cyrus’ dating story

A source told us in December 2019 that Hemsworth was “happy to move on from his marriage to Cyrus”.

“Liam is comfortable with Gabriella,” said the insider at the time. “His family likes her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

