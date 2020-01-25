advertisement

The big challenge of Dolly Parton in 2020 continues to spread on the Internet. The youngest participant is Miley Cyrus, who gave the challenge an unusual twist. For the photos, Cyrus only used Hannah Montana images to portray her quartet of social media “self”.

“Hannah accepts the Dolly Challenge,” Cyrus wrote in the headline.

Hannah Montana was a musical comedy series from the Disney Channel in which Cyrus appeared as Miley Stewart, an average teenager who also happened to live a double life as a pop sensation. It was broadcast for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. In 2008 and 2009 two feature films were also shown in the cinemas. It goes without saying that the fans were enthusiastic about the fallback pictures.

advertisement

“I miss Hannah so much,” wrote one fan, while another commented that “we’re just legends.” A third proclaimed that “the queen of this generation goes to Hannah.”

Cyrus was (until now) supported by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who triggered some reactions from his fans to the NSFW. Eminem also participated but took care of the NSFW part.

The meme started catching fire earlier this week when Parton released four distinctly different pictures of herself in her career, spearheading how people present themselves on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

For Cyrus, however, Parton is more than a meme and a musical inspiration, since she is also her godmother. Cyrus’ father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, called Parton their godmother, but this wasn’t publicly known until Parton revealed the connection in an interview with Anderson Cooper in 2013.

At the weekend, Cyrus celebrated her godmother’s 74th birthday by releasing a clip of her own personalization in a clip from an episode of The Tonight Show in 2017. The segment featured both Cyrus and host Jimmy Fallon in costumes as Parton and Kenny Rogers singing their hit duo “Islands in the Stream”.

The clip had some memories of how often Parton had defended Cyrus in recent years because he believed he had been wrongly reviewed by the press.

“I remember her age. We were all a little hard for her,” she said in 2012 about things parade and making wise decisions. “

advertisement