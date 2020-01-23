Mileage vs. Age: What is more important when buying a used car?

advertisement

Buy used cars? Well, the factors that determine the value are mileage, age and condition. However, there are some surprises in the used car world that can make you scratch your head.

Here are two scenarios:

Scenario 1: Let’s say your family needs a second or third vehicle and you come across an incredibly low mileage puff. The car looks almost new, it’s only 35,000 miles on the odometer, but the sedan is eight years old. The price is right, you feel like you’ve won the lottery, but you’re wondering what problems might arise later due to the age of the vehicle.

Scenario 2: You may be looking for a used vehicle with the latest technology, such as adaptive cruise control and cameras that allow a 360-degree view of the surroundings. You can’t afford a 2-year-old model with average miles, but the dealer has the car of your dreams and thousands less. There is a problem: this 2 year old model has more than 100,000 miles. Should you stay free

Here are some tips to help you choose one of these cars.

The first thing you can do with a vehicle is to visit the internet and research the history of this model. Check if there are recurring problems, e.g. B. Serious (and expensive) problems with the transmission, power steering, electrical system and engine. For example, replacing the engine timing chain can cost between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000.

It is important to know the history of a car. Ask the dealer to provide you with data that includes repairs, maintenance schedules, product recalls, and in some cases, even oil changes. Carfax or AutoCheck are good sources of this information, and you can buy a used car report for around $ 40. In general, a vehicle that has been well maintained should have a longer, possibly trouble-free future compared to the vehicle that has been ignored.

“A mileage of 200,000 miles is nothing, really nothing,” said a new car dealer from the Midwest. “These late model cars drive, run, run as long as you change the oil and wait,” says the owner’s manual. In the case of scenario 2, this high mileage car could be a good buy.

A much older car, like the 8-year-old model in Scenario 1, has components that rust over a long period of time. The underside of vehicles from states that use salt to melt snow should be checked before purchase to determine if the brake lines and suspension systems are secure. In addition, shock absorbers, brake discs and pads, tires, and other components must be replaced if scheduled maintenance is not followed. When the tires are old, they are likely to have a dry rot that is essentially age-related, making them dangerous.

Other age-related components are the radiator and the heater core. For example, the heater core may become weak and suddenly burn out. Well, you’re repairing the heater core and the cooler could fail because you are suddenly pressurizing the system back up to specifications.

“There is always a risk factor,” said the trader. “In your mind you can say that I bought the 8 year old car for a good price, it is worth it. And if you bought the high mileage car, you can say that if it has traveled so many kilometers, it will likely go much further because it has been serviced. “

In any case, have the vehicle checked before you buy it. Alliance Inspection Management (AiM) has introduced a new method to convince buyers and sellers of a used vehicle. AiM, a unit of Kelley Blue Book’s parent company, Cox Automotive, is the nation’s leading vehicle inspection company, evaluating more than 13 million cars annually. The company launched a new website, AiMCertify.com, to easily and conveniently find out the condition of a car or truck in the United States before buying or selling it.

