advertisement

>>> More information about which restaurants are punished by the health department … >>> More information about which restaurants are punished by the health department … Photo: KucherAV / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Photo: KucherAV / Getty Images / iStockphoto

>>> More information about which restaurants are punished by the health department …

>>> More information about which restaurants are punished by the health department …

advertisement

Photo: KucherAV / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Mildew in ice machine, 5 pound condemned chicken marks restaurant violations (January 13 to January 19)

Inspectors condemned five pounds of cooked chicken not safe for human consumption last week at a restaurant in Houston, according to health inspection reports.

In a second restaurant in Houston, inspectors saw pink slimy remains and black mildew in ice machines, the records show.

PREVIOUS WEEK: German cockroaches, rodent faeces emphasize restaurant violations from January 6 to January 12

Every week, Houston health inspectors distribute offenses weighing between 1 and 25, which increase in severity. The term “penalty point” is used by city health inspectors to describe the weighted value assigned to each violation.

The Houston Chronicle obtained the results of routine health inspections in the city and adjusted the penalty points of each restaurant for an extensive list of violations.

Go to the health department website to view inspection reports online or learn more about food inspections.

Marcy de Luna is a reporter. You can follow her on Twitter @MarcydeLuna and Facebook @MarcydeLuna.

NEWS WHEN YOU NEED IT: Sign up for the latest news delivered here to your e-mail address.

advertisement