Mikel Arteta lays down the law for Arsenal borrower Dani Ceballos

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told Dani Ceballos to fight for his place in the club amid reports that he could return to Spain early.

The Real Madrid midfielder moved to the Emirates in August with a seasonal loan and initially made an impression on Unai Emery, but scored only once in 17 games for the Gunners.

A hamstring injury in November set him aside for most of two months and he has yet to appear under the new boss for Monday’s FA Cup game in Bournemouth.

Ceballos played in the most recent internationals of Spain and would be worried about his chances to make the national team for Euro 2020.

But Arteta said: “I had a conversation with Dani. When I came to the club, he wasn’t there. He was in Madrid because he rehabilitated more than a month with the team that owns it.

“When I came here, he was rehabilitating in the first two or three weeks to get fit again and I didn’t see much of him because he only trained with us for about 10 days.

“It is very early to judge what I can and cannot do with him. I have heard about all those things, but I have no comments.

“He must get fit again and fight for his place like any other player. Then we will make a selection that is honest with what I see in the field. Dani Ceballos made an impression at the start of the season (John Walton / PA)

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also associated this week with a move to Barcelona, ​​but Arteta rejected those rumors and pointed to the program notes of the attacker earlier this month explaining his luck at the club.

He added: “A week ago after a game at home, we discussed that he said he was so happy that he did not agree with the things being written in the media and have his future here. I am so happy there that is where I am now. “

The first game of the Spaniard who was responsible for Arsenal was off to Bournemouth on Boxing Day and the FA Cup fourth-round tie on Monday will lead a month and one day for the 37-year-old.

In seven games, the Gunners lost only once under Arteta, although they also won only two wins in that period.

Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

He said: “Many things that I wanted to implement, not just with the players but around the club in terms of the culture, I see very good signs in progress.

“Many things about our way of playing and style, even if the circumstances in some games have made it a little harder than expected. In general, I see the direction to what I wanted a month ago. “

Bournemouth’s priority this season is survival in the Premier League, but after beating Brighton on Tuesday, Arteta does not expect rival boss Eddie Howe to make an abundance of changes for the final 32-position.

“After winning a game, the manager certainly wants some continuity, build on that, build up some momentum to give the team confidence. I don’t expect relaxation, “he said.

“We have to win back and come back, everyone is talking about us. This is a great competition to try. “

