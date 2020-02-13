FSU soccer coach Mike Norvell spoke after opening the Tour of Duty training to the media. He hits the right note for this team.

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell appears to be an intense no-nonsense type, and that has never been more obvious than his interview on Thursday morning after the team’s Tour of Duty training.

The workout was first available to the media and gave an insight into what the players have been through in recent weeks.

Ironically, Norvell’s version of the Tour of Duty started at FSU when his former coach came to Tallahassee to see what Bobby Bowden was doing when the FSU was at the top of the college football landscape.

“This is where you get the advantage … here comes the mindset and approach,” said Norvell. The most meaningful answer was how Mike Novell was asked which players were beginning to appear as leaders.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeYLL7KMGr0 [/ embed]

I loved how Mike Norvell dealt with this question and had already indicated that he was not happy with the team’s response this morning.

He did not name a single player regarding who emerged as the leader. It was about understanding the expectations, accepting them and investing the work to achieve them every day.

It is a topic that he has been holding on to since his introductory press conference. He said leadership will take place when the words match the storyline and begin by filtering through the coaches and players.

Progress is being made and players and coaches are evaluated each day using a training film. Players wear jerseys in different colors based on the daily ratings of who meets the standard and who doesn’t.

thoughts

Mike Norvell is all about tone and behavior. That would express Jimbo Fisher if he was satisfied or disappointed with the course of the exercise.

His behavior is serious and not some that we didn’t practice very well today, but we’ll get a tone there. We have not reached the standard today and they will be held accountable.

Next: 3 blue chip players from class 2016 who have to shine in 2020

It seems that Mike Norvell is not here to be friends. He is here to develop the mindset it takes to win football.