FSU football head coach Mike Norvell was impressive in a short time. One of the most impressive things is his recruitment of the CURRENT players.

FSU Football will open its Tour of Duty training session for the media on Thursday to get an insight into the program and how the players work.

The workouts are similar to yesterday’s exercises, with Bobby Bowden headed by the FSU.

When I thought about the open practice and thinking about the start of the spring ball, I started thinking about what Mike Norvell did to recruit the CURRENT players.

We discussed the effects of a return by Marvin Wilson, Tamorrion Terry and Cory Durden in 2020.

Nobody will work like we do. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/TPEOLTjPFe

– FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 27, 2020

The foundation is everything and we build our house on the rock. @FSUFootball improves 1% every day this week. #WORK pic.twitter.com/fxpVPsAo1a

– Coach Storms (@coachstorms) January 31, 2020

“I want to see executives going out and #WORKING.” #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/ZPVChRrbhJ

– FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 4, 2020

The Tour of Duty training sessions have been going on for weeks and we haven’t seen a mass exodus of players reaching the transfer portal. While it is still possible, most of these candidates would have done so instead of doing these strenuous workouts every day.

If you decide to enter the transfer portal at this point, your spring semester is already assured that you will have to pay for your tuition out of pocket.

Some players might wait for spring training to get a better feel for their role in the team. If so, they are still used to Coach Norvell’s vision.

The following players have been entering the transfer portal since Mike Norvell or at the time:

Tre’Shaun Harrison (Oregon State)

Tre McKitty (Georgia)

Kyle Meyers

Malcolm Lamar (FAU)

Jauan Williams (?)

This is a small number and shows what work Norvell has done in recruiting current players. Harrison had come closer to his home state of Washington. McKitty will graduate in May and Meyers doesn’t want to be on the bench in his final year. Malcolm Lamar was a fan of Willie Taggart, although he has hardly played in the past two years. It’s just lucky for Jauan William. It will be interesting to see if this number increases after spring training begins.

If this is the case, we get a better understanding of how the staff judges certain future players in terms of depth, etc.