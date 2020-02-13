Late Wednesday evening, Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit reported that the Detroit lions have been talking for weeks about a potential trade involving QB Matthew Stafford.

This report has been sent Detroit Free Press tweet Dave Birkett received from Lions GM Bob quinn who simply said that the report was “100% false !!”

A few moments ago, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained in detail why many of these false reports surfaced in the NFL.

Of Pro Football Talk:

WDIV-TV’s Detroit out-of-the-Honolulu-Blue report that Lions are engaged in quarterback trade negotiations with Matthew Stafford likely stems from the agency’s pre-pre-free agent efforts representing other quarterbacks to line up make deals for their own customers by scaring off the other agents who represent the other quarters of the potential landing points.

For example, by spreading the word that a team like the Chargers, the Colts or the Buccaneers will trade for Stafford, the agent can then (in theory) work to close a deal for their own client with one of these teams during other agents can remain clear.

It goes like this: Agent John Doe wants the Buccaneers to sign his client Joe Turdball (a potential future Hall of Famer, as discussed in a recent edition of PFT Live). Other agents representing Turdball’s peers want their own clients to be signed by the Buccaneers. If John Doe can make these other agents believe that the Buccaneers can trade for Matthew Stafford, the other agents can hesitate just enough to allow a preliminary agreement between the Bucs and Mr. Turdball.

It’s an incredibly low-tech approach, and it probably won’t do much to entice dual-clutch agents. But this is what agents do, we are told, as an unprecedented number of shifts become available in free agency or otherwise.

Florio understood this perfectly and that is exactly why it is important to be patient and to wait to see how things are going.

–With courtesy of Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk– LINK

