Mike Flanagan's 3-hour Director's Cut of Doctor Sleep is now streaming!

Mike Flanagan This morning on Twitter to remind us that his film Doctor sleep is now available for digital streaming. This includes the feature film and the director’s film.

The brand new cut of the film is 3 hours (180 minutes) long compared to the 152-minute cut. Yes, that means almost 30 minutes of footage that we haven’t seen before!

“(Warner Bros) let’s get this really right – it’s a finished, complete, fully polished new cut of the film,” Flanagan told Collider last month.There is new material throughout the film, Some of them are brand new stuff that was never in the theatrical version, and there are also a handful of expanded (or changed) scenes. “

He continued, “There are certainly some great new scenes, I don’t want to spoil any of this, but I can say that there is always new material (also in the last act in the Overlook). Some of my favorite things were Young Danny and Wendy (There is great material with Alex Essoe that I am thrilled with that has been restored here) and will be known to fans of the book. There are also a whole host of new things that young Abra includes in the first act of the film to learn more about her glamor and how it affects her parents. “

“And there are some surprises that I will definitely not spoil here.”

In Flanagan’s own words, the “Director’s Cut” presents a more “literary” version of the film with a completely different structure. this cut breaks the film into chapters like a novel,

Stream it today and get the Director’s Cut for 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on February 4th.

