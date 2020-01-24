advertisement

Mike Ezuruonye let everyone know that he is well and healed after successful ocular surgery.

The Nollywood actor went to Instagram to share a photo of the operation, while he was grateful for the successful removal of the growth of his pupil due to many years of excessive exposure to bright film production light.

He wrote:

Forgive that we are reluctant, but just had to share … Many do not know what we are going through in the course of our work (MAKE FILM) .. Had a growth that attracted the pupil of both eyes due to excessive exposure to HARSH film production LIGHTS over the Years … (Heard if you look in your TELEPHONE / COMPUTER for too long, put one in danger) .. Recommended to get surgery done, I was scared … After surgery, for more than 8 hours, wash I without sight because my eyes were tightly closed Closed, tightly closed by the doctors eye team … Hmnnn .. This made me appreciate the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me … Goshhh that I can never consider granted. Scary experience … But GOD is always faithful … Smooth Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and I will be back to work and passion very soon … Thanks to my FANS and REAL SUPPORTERS .. (PLEASE NOTE Pls: don’t meet a IMPOSTOR who would like to profit from cheating someone on his or her money … Pls I am Fine and Healing) I always love you all … God Ble ss 🙏🏼❤️

