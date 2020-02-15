<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4739217002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=michael-bloomberg%2Chatred%2Cdonald-trump%2Cracism%2Canger%2Csadness%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cracism%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion%2Fcolumnists_montini&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fej-montini&series=" name="snow-player/4739217002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/5d807904-5232-4c97-82b7-3c6251140158-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Donald Trump called Mike Bloomberg a racist? This is a super duper double dose of old fashioned chutzpah by the president.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg (Photo: BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES)

Donald Trump needs an unprecedented presidential bile to call former New York Mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg a racist.

On the other hand, Trump believes that the rules – any rules – just don’t apply to him. And so far he’s been right.

Bloomberg spends a lot of time after surfacing the internet defending the notorious policy of stop-and-frisk policing in New York. A judge found the practice unconstitutional. The tape dates from 2015 and Bloomberg has apologized for supporting the program. But he supported it and he has to own it.

When the story exploded on social media and led to a hashtag #BloombergIsRacist, Trump jumped in and first published and deleted a tweet that said, “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A WHOLE RACIST”. And retweet a post with the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist.

Seriously? Calling Bloomberg a racist took a super-double dose of old-fashioned chutzpah from Trump.

Trump’s ongoing record of racism

“Little Michael” (as Trump calls Bloomberg) may take the heat, but Trump is the racist.

The evidence is almost too rich.

For example, when Trump went on a tweet storm that targeted four colored Congress women and asked them to “go back” where they came from. Three of the women were born here and one was a longer citizen than Trump’s wife.

Or if he wants to scold the legislature in the Oval Office, calls Haiti and African nations “crappy countries” and criticizes the idea of ​​restoring protection for immigrants from these regions.

Trump’s racist tendencies go far back.

Like the 67 times Trump published more tweets about former President Barack Obama, not to mention the interviews and TV appearances that spearheaded the charges in this grotesque, racist conspiracy.

Trump suggested that Muslims be banned from entering the country.

He called immigrants from Mexico “criminals, drug dealers” and “rapists”.

Trump suggested that federal judge Gonzalo Curiel, who heads a class action lawsuit against Trump University, could not be fair because Trump said, “He is a Mexican.”

The judge was born in Indiana.

He also agreed to stop-and-frisk

And how about the full-page ads Trump published in four newspapers calling for the death penalty for the five teenagers, four black and one Spanish, arrested in the case of a woman jogging in Manhattan Central Park was beaten and raped?

“You should be forced to suffer …” Trump wrote shortly after the arrest.

The five young men spent years in prison before being relieved of DNA evidence.

Trump still insists that they are guilty.

Unfortunately we could go on.

And further.

But maybe it’s best to end with the fact that Trump himself approved of the stop-and-frisk policy in 2018, a law enforcement approach that Trump Bloomberg (and anyone who supports him?) TOTAL RACIST ”. “

Reach Montini at [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/ej-montini/2020/02/15/mike-bloomberg-taking-heat-but-donald-trump-racist / 4749630002 /