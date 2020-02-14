HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg launched his “Mike for Black America” ​​campaign during his stay in Houston on Thursday, apologizing for the defense of the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police tactic.

With a special announcement from Mayor Sylvester Turner, he returned to the city of Bayou.

Turner recently named Bloomberg president.

As a mayor, I know that cities ultimately consist of two things – people and places. We need a president who knows how cities work and who helps create economic opportunities for everyone.

I am proud to announce my support for @MikeBloomberg for the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/g4WgZbZ6QW

He praised Bloomberg’s infrastructure vision that addresses challenges across the country and in Houston.

During Bloomberg’s stay, he visited the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. He apologized to the Houstonians and vowed to get past new, long-standing comments defending the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police tactic that was found to disproportionately affect minorities.

“There is one aspect that I deeply regret: the abuse of a police practice called” stop-and-frisk, “” said Bloomberg. “Looking back, I defended it too long because I didn’t understand the unintended pain it caused to young black and brown families and their children.”

The former New York City Mayor spoke at the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s Future of Black America Symposium earlier this month.

“I’m running for office to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has the same opportunities as I do,” said Bloomberg. “Because the truth is, if I were black, I wouldn’t have had the same chances and my life would have been very different.”

