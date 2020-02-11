TEMPE, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Mike Bercovici # 11 of the San Diego Fleet speaks to the media after his team’s defeat against Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football game on March 24, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / AAF / Getty Images)

A former Arizona State Sun Devil is taking the next step in his coaching career.

After former Sun Devils QB Mike Bercovici spent the 2019 season as an offensive assistant at ASU, he is sent as an assistant coach to the Arizona Cardinals, Devils Digest reported on Tuesday morning. He now joins offensive head coach Kliff Kingsbury and second grader Kyler Murray.

Last season, he worked with real newcomer QB Jayden Daniels when the college caller got wet feet. Under Bercovici’s guidance, Daniels managed an impressive refresher campaign in which he scored 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions at 60.7% (205-338). He ran the rock 125 times for 355 yards and three points.

Bercovici, 27, stays close to his home after playing for both the Sun Devils and the Cardinals during his active career.

In four seasons with the Sun Devils (2012-15) Bercovici achieved 5,332 passes, 42 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 28 games played. He completed just over 60% of his passports (438-724). Most ASU fans will remember Berco for his role in “Jael Mary”.

After his time at ASU, Bercovici joined the San Diego Chargers in 2016 as an unoccupied free agent. During the latest cut, he was fired from the team before signing a reserve / futures contract with the Chargers in Los Angeles in 2017. It was lifted later in the year.

Shortly after his resignation, Bercovici joined the Cardinals training team in October 2017. He was released in November this year.

After his NFL stay, Bercovici was a member of the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego fleet in 2018. Bercovici, who came on in the second round of the quarterback draft, played in four games, throwing 1,101 meters and five touchdowns. Bercovici also threw seven interceptions and was a household name for most AAF fans after having had a great success at the team’s season opener. He originally signed with the Arizona Hotshots before being drafted into the fleet. The league worked in April 2019.

