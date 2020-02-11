The 39 migrants found in a refrigerated container in Essex have died from overheating and suffocation, police say.

The bodies of 31 male and eight female Vietnamese were discovered early in the morning on October 23 last year in an industrial area in Grays.

The Essex police opened a murder investigation after the grim discovery. A number of people were arrested in the UK and abroad in connection with the incident.

Today the group released an update on the previous investigation.

Post-mortem examinations of all 39 victims have now taken place, and initial reports indicate a cause of death as hypoxia and hyperthermia – lack of oxygen and overheating – in a closed room.

The group also released details of further arrests.

A 22-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter and facilitating illegal immigration to Northern Ireland.

The German authorities and the National Criminal Police arrested a 43-year-old man at Frankfurt Airpoirt last Wednesday.

Gheorghe Nica of Essex appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 8th) and has been charged with 39 manslaughter and a conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

A second man, 23-year-old Northern Ireland’s Eamonn Harrison, appeared before the Dublin High Court on Tuesday (4 February) in connection with the deaths.

He is awaiting extradition to the UK, where he has been exposed to 39 homicide charges and conspiracy to plot and conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

In the meantime, the group has twice asked anyone who has information about trucks traveling on similar routes to contact them.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are excited to hear from anyone who knows of two similar journeys that used to transport vehicles to Purfleet on Friday 11th and Friday 18th October 2019.

“It is believed that trucks have been used to facilitate people’s illegal entry into the country via Purfleet.

“We believe that these people or anyone who knows about the trips has important information for our investigation.”

