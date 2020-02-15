It seems like it should happen earlier than before, but finally Migos, Young Thug and Travis Scott finally occupy the same space for a new music video … somehow.

Thugga, Migos and Travis Scott take an empty warehouse for their collaboration visualizations for “Give No Fxk” and transform it into their own playground with two-wheelers, four-wheelers and fuselage shakers. Yes, it was a lot of CGI, but it still seemed to be lit up.

Back in New York comes Young M.A. into the Valentine’s Day spirit and spends a lot of time with woman telling her how she really feels in her clip for “she likes me like”.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work by Blac Youngsta ft. Jacquees, Dreamdoll with G-Eazy and Rahky, and more.

MIGOS, YOUNG RACKETS & TRAVIS SCOTT – “GIVE NO FXK”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n9gE20hqU4 [/ embed]

YOUNG MA – “YOU LIKE I WANT”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jNNG-xX7JI [/ embed]

BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. JACQUEES – “EVERYTHING I WANT”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giQS8t66xuM [/ embed]

DREAMDOLL FT. G-EAZY & RAHKY – “Who do you love?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsUN0iY-vyE [/ embed]

MADISON BEER – “SELF FISH”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=978iHuFKfS4 [/ embed]

BLACC ZACC – “CAROLINA NARCO”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1ZBdk62BRU [/ embed]

YFN LUCCI FT. ERROR – “BAD”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUajxJj2AaQ [/ embed]

HipHopWired Radio

Our employees have selected their favorite channels, listen …