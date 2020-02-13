SIMILAR POSTS

Lauren Graham will have familiar help to get the Mighty Ducks back on the map.

As we indicated on Wednesday, Emilio Estevez will repeat his legendary role as coach Gordon Bombay in Disney + ‘s upcoming restart of The Mighty Ducks. He will play against Graham, who will play the team’s new coach.

The project, which is based on the film franchise of the 90s, received a series order for 10 episodes from Disney +. Vices will premiere this year.

“Once a duck, always a duck!” Estevez exclaimed in a statement. “After 25 years, I’m really excited to be lacing up my skates, putting on Coach Bombay’s jacket, and coming back to play the icon for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks. I am also delighted to be able to return to my old home with my friends from Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, and join them on their exciting new platform Disney +. “

Estevez, who will also act as an EP, joins a cast that includes the aforementioned Graham as well as Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De ‘ , Jon Watts.

The Mighty Ducks play in today’s Minnesota and have developed from shabby outsiders to an extremely competitive, powerful youth hockey team. After the 12-year-old Evan (Noon) was cut off from the ducks, he and his mother Alex (Graham) set about building their own team of outsiders to challenge the competitive culture of youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez) they discover the joys of playing only out of love for the game.