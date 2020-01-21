Midwives may have the most noble professions

advertisement

Pope Francis welcomed the designation of 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” on January 19.

He suggested that “midwives may be the noblest of the professions.”

And nurses, he said, are not only the most many health workers, but also the ones “closest to the sick.”

The Holy Father has often mentioned his esteem for health care professionals, especially nurses, whom he gives the honor to save his life.

In 2018 he started from a prepared text to praise this nurse:

With your permission, I want to pay tribute to a nurse who saved my life. She was a religious nurse: an Italian Dominican sister, who was sent to Greece as a professor, but when she arrived as a nurse, she arrived in Argentina.

And when I was about to die when I was twenty, she was the one who told the doctors, even arguing with them: “No, this is not good, we have to give more.” And thanks to those things I survived. I thank her very much! I thank her. And I would like to say her name here, in your presence: Sister Cornelia Caraglio. A great woman, also brave, to the point of arguing with the doctors. Modest but sure of what she did.

The pope invited prayers for all nurses and midwives.

“Let’s pray for them that they can do their precious work in the best possible way,” he said.

