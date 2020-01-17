Midsummer Night's Dream is horny, heavy and hilarious

advertisement

DREAM OF THE AFTERNOON NIGHT by William Shakespeare (Theater Rusticle). At Buddies in Bad Times (12 Alexander). Runs until January 26. $ 25- $ 30. 416-975-8555, buddiesinbadtimes.com. See list. Rating: NNNNN

Driven by merciless playfulness, intellectual rigor and a unique kinetics that makes a spastic ballet of wrestling, tripping, marching, tumbling and sliding into place, Theater RusticleThe expansive view of William ShakespeareThe oneirical meditation on the vagaries of love and the earthly magic of making theater is horny, heavy and hilarious, irreverent, curious … and outstanding.

A story of two pairs of young lovers whose enthusiasm is thwarted by interfering, forest-living fairies and farcical thespians, Midsummer night’s dream so full of enchanted elements that staging runs the risk of being unbearable two.

As realized by Rusticle artistic director Allyson McMackonhowever, the essential wisdom of the piece with regard to the quadratic, even cruel nature of desire cuts through the imaginative surface of the story, while the intense physical buffoonery and unpredictable dynamics keep the show floating endlessly, the text being treated as something elastic, a standard for jazz with wild tempo changes, curveball elaborations and lots of wonderfully weird bird-like panting.

You never know which lines or moments will be emphasized – or when Violent Femmes or Bob Fosse might slip into the mix. The production is also unusually targeted in his gender-bending cast, where Shakespeare’s commentary on gender roles and body parts is attended in consistently smart and fun ways. Who thought deconstruction could be so much fun?

This dream transpires on an un lubricated emerald green ring that looks like an immense lily pad. There is no set to speak of, no props except musical instruments, but the space is constantly changing Michelle RamsayThe wonderfully creepy lightning design, in which lighting usually seems to reach restless players through a canopy of tangled branches. Brandon KleimanThe costumes range from leather-and-buckle fetish clothing to pink and sparkling athletic material and somehow it all manages to work together, albeit very gradually.

As for the ensemble, it is meant as a compliment when I say that there are no standouts – because there are also no weak links.

Michael DerworizThe metamorphosis in a wall is very different and yet just as impressive as Kwaku OkyereThe nervous fawn walk; Alexandra MontagneseThe sincere statements and leaps in love are just as dazzling as Sarah GaleHis deadpan gestural sorcery.

In spite of the sometimes punitive choreography, each of the 13 cast members, who vary enormously in age, experience and body type, are uniformly excellent, showcasing distinctive characters and rich idiosyncratic character choices while maintaining – each last – a clear, uniform performance style.

Full of ideas and almost offensive in his spectacle, this mid-winter treat lasts more than two and a half hours, but flickers by as the strangest, deepest and most alluring of dreams.

