Midnight - Rebirth By Blasphemy - Kerrang!

Midnight hearing is hearing metal – black, thrash, speed or whatever you want to try to dub – in its most gloriously original, non-constructed, unpretentious form. There are no misunderstood, hastily googled occult symbols here, no pre-eminently of ancient magic written in dead languages, a clear lack of frills of any kind. And while you might be tempted to make a comparison with fellow hooded members of the metal underground – Batushka, Portal, Mgła – the entire case of the Ohio has been rejected more like a crazy bike gang in the 70s than esoteric mysticism. Why waste time fucking all those things when you can raise hell by celebrating the glory of whiskey, volume and shagging like Venom did when they gave birth to black metal? That is probably more the case of The Devil.

Rebirth By Blasphemy, who picks up the burning torch of those horrors, is an insane attack on the finish without thinking about what could actually be. Take wild-eyed opener Fucking Speed ​​And Darkness, a song just as joyful as it is, striking, fast and dark. It is as if Motörhead and Satan are driving in a staged V8, laughing and giving the finger to those who think this stuff should be all about gloom and misery. The unbridled rock’n’roll spirit flowing through the title track and You Can Drag Me Through Fire pours gasoline on every riff, and the statement by Chief Athenar of love for 50s cats such as Elvis and Eddie ‘Summertime Blues’ Cochran shines just as brightly as the flames of his bass. And they can write a damn infectious but fist choir.

It is this energy, this vitality, that makes Rebirth By Blasphemy such a riot. In fact, the extreme middle-fingered challenge that flows through Escape The Grave as Athenar shouts: “Fight against the urge to sink into your grave / never be buried alive” with the kind of glowing power you just can’t help but be excited through.

The fact that Midnight does all of this with a level of really cool and class means that even a song with such a stupid stupid title as Devil’s Excrement is a killer. It is expertly done punk metal for the caveman bit of your brain. It is the record that you want Beavis and Butt-Head to be there to hear. Unrelenting, heartbreaking, and exciting, this is an album that just roars with burning, cartoon-like, evil excitement that is a dark joy to behold. When Midnight strikes, they strike harder than Satan himself.

Judgment: 4/5

