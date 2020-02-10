Welcome to The Boot’s News Roundup, an overview of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to find out more about the latest developments in the genres Americana, Bluegrass and Folk.

Country trio Midland have announced that they will release a new live album of the band’s one night only performance in legendary North Hollywood, the Palomino. The live album, recorded in 2019, shows Midland playing some of his best pieces, including “Drinkin ‘Problem” and “Burn Out”, and is accompanied by a concert film with performances from that night. Midland Live From the Palomino will be released on February 28th via Big Machine Records. – AT THE

Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line have teamed up to create a new liqueur. Wolf Moon Bourbon brings the friends together in a new way of working together: an 80 percent bourbon made from “Grains of the Midwest”, which, according to a press release, has been aged in charred oak barrels for four years. The taste profile of the bourbon offers notes of caramel, sweet corn, honey and candied fruit as well as notes of oak and spices. Wolf Moon Bourbon, now available in select markets and on ReserveBar.com, will soon be available at the national level. – HOW

Ahead of the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Jon Pardi hosts a charitable motorcycle ride and motorcycle concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. The one-day event on April 3 begins with a one-hour “setting” Drive through rural Nevada, “a press release says, and concludes at Stoney’s Rockin ‘Country, where Pardi, Randy Houser, Taylor Young, and some surprise guests The proceeds of the tickets will go to the charitable organization of ACM, Lifting Lives, and the tickets are available now – AM

War and Contract winners, the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Act of the Year, will accompany John Legend on his Bigger Love 2020 tour. The couple will begin their Legend career in Dallas, Texas on August 12 and will provide support throughout the summer, with stops planned in New York City. Los Angeles, California; Boston, Mass.; Seattle, Wash.; and Philadelphia, PA., among other cities, before the September 25 hike ends in San Diego, California

Logan Ledger has announced plans for his debut album. The self-titled 11-track project to be released on April 3 was produced by T. Bone Burnett and contains the single “(I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day”. “I have always believed that you have to be in the past and work from tradition in order to create something new on purpose,” says a press release announcing the album my life dreams of music. “- AT THE

The emerging country stars Mitchell Tenpenny, Cassadee Pope, Niko Moon and Abby Anderson will travel to the Pacific in 2020. According to Nash Country Daily, artists will play intimate acoustic shows in New Zealand, Australia and Japan as part of the Country Music Association “Mission to support the expansion of country music around the world.” The tour starts with Nashville 2020 on March 23rd in Brisbane and then continues to Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland before ending in Tokyo on March 30th. – AT THE