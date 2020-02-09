Midland has launched its new live album project.

The band performed at the legendary Palomino Hollywood Stadium last year and recorded the event. The new record will debut on February 28th at Big Machine Records and will include 10 recordings from their exclusive concert.

“Places like this are disappearing,” lead singer Mark Wystrach said in a press release about the historic location. “So you want to remember to capture the moments while you still can. You think about who was on this stage and you can’t help but feel connected to so much size. We live for hardcore honky tonks, and it is special for us to hold onto that night and bring a small part of it to our fans through this album. “

The collection contains the latest single from the group “Cheatin ‘Songs” along with their hits from their latest second album Let It Roll. This album follows the release of the music video for the single from the concert.

The trio is currently on its headlining tour Let It Roll with the support of Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights. The band will then support Tim McGraw on his Here On Earth tour this summer, along with Ingrid Andress and Luke Combs, on the stadium dates.

MIDLAND LIVE FROM THE PALOMINO track list:

1. “Playboys”

2. “Let it roll”

3. “Burn out”

4. “21st Century Honky Tonk American Band”

5. “Cheatin’s Songs”

6. “Mr. Lonely”

7. “I love you goodbye”

8. “Fast hearts and slow cities”

9. “Cheating according to the rules”

10. “Drinking problem”

