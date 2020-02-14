WACO, Texas – Flower shops put their petals on the metal to make sure everyone who wants a flower arrangement gets one.

Love is in the air as the Mid-Texans celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“He flew here from Phoenix last night and this is our Valentine’s weekend. And he calmed me down when he came to Waco, ”says Wendy Warbington, a tourist from Phoenix, Arizona.

And there is no better way to celebrate the holiday than with a gift.

“He made me what is her name, string art with a heart? Nail art? He made a piece of wood for me, ”says Warbington.

Nobody is busy making these gifts as a florist.

“It was simply impossible for us to answer every call. Unfortunately, we had to cut our internet orders for delivery. Of course, we still have flowers to pick up, but our delivery schedule is completely filled,” said Tom Wolfe, President of Wolfe Wholesale Florists.

Wolfe has been working overtime in the past few days to ensure that this Valentine’s Day went smoothly.

“I arrived here at 7:00 am yesterday and worked until 4:45 am this morning. I went home and took a nap, refreshed myself and came back here at seven, ”says Wolfe.

Wolfe’s hard work pays off.

“According to our forecasts, the vacation is pretty much what we expected. It’s still a great vacation and we have all the business we can do, ”says Wolfe.

Red roses are the most popular, but Wolfe says another flower is surprisingly in demand this year.

“Yellow flowers are becoming increasingly popular. People love to send yellow roses. I haven’t had any sunflowers for some reason since Tuesday, which surprised us, but it’s what it is, ”says Wolfe.

And the flowers are better late than never.

“You’d better buy flowers for her if you didn’t because she’ll be really upset. If you want to show that you are a noble person, you should get her flowers,” says Wolfe.