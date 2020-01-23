advertisement

The congressional government in Rajasthan is considering expanding the food reinforcement project to distribute midday meals distributed at schools and Anganwadi centers to provide micronutrients to children in view of the high growth retardation. Compared to the national average of 37.9% of children under five years of age with growth retardation, the figure in the state is 39.1%.

Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, who discussed food safety steps and counterfeit measures last week with President of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Rita Teaotia, said that enriching meals in the medium term would help children with malnutrition to tackle. Food reinforcement has been implemented through the public distribution system for ordinary citizens, women and children.

The project being implemented in the state includes wheat flour, analogue soy, oil and milk to deliver micronutrients to vulnerable populations, while new strategies are being developed to increase their reach and reach more people.

Mr Gehlot said that the state secretariat and other offices and institutions would be turned into “eat right campuses” to achieve better food security outcomes. In addition, new campaigns will be launched to make people aware of the effects of food counterfeiting and to ensure the availability of safe food products.

Rajasthan has been described as a model state where the edible oil and dairy industries have distinguished the enrichment of their products. About 6 crore people in the state consume enriched oil produced by more than 100 industries.

Mrs. Teaotia said she had inspected the state’s food safety laboratory and found that it met international standards. She said that the FSSAI would assist the state government in the pursuit of food security.

Food safety activists have emphasized the strengthening of the regulatory mechanism to ensure the quality and safety of fortified foods and have recommended mandatory fortification of oil and milk with vitamins A and D. As the shortage of micronutrients of all ages and socio-economic groups is prevailing, the rights authorities have urged the government to specifically address the problems of child paralysis and waste.

