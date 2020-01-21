Microsoft Windows users should be wary of scammers, Better Business Bureau warns

advertisement

Microsoft announced earlier this month that they will no longer offer free security updates or technical assistance for the Windows 7 operating system – and scammers are trying to take advantage of this, the Better Business Bureau said.

The BBB says scammers are trying to convince Windows users that they can pay to update their “expired Windows license”.

This is how the scam works. You will be called by someone posing as a Microsoft employee and you will need to upgrade your operating system for your computer to work. The fake Microsoft employee can tell you that you need to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10, or that your Windows license is expiring.

advertisement

They will then try to convince you to pay annual fees (that do not exist) to update your expired Windows license. They can also request external access to your computer under the guise of installing new software.

“If you pay the costs, you can lose hundreds of dollars,” the BBB warns. “But if you give the scammer access to your computer, your secure personal information, such as bank details and login details, may be compromised. Because of this you run the risk of identity theft. “

Microsoft has confirmed the BBB that they will never contact you to provide telephone support or pop-up windows on your computer screen. All support requests are initiated by customers.

“Microsoft does not reimburse victims of scams for money or gift cards given to scammers, but they like to check your computer to make sure that viruses or malware have been removed,” the BBB says.

The BBB has the following tips for people who do not want to fall victim to technical scams:

Do not trust unsolicited callers. Reputable companies do not call consumers without their permission.

Reputable companies do not call consumers without their permission. Check unusual claims. If someone calls you and claims you have a problem that you didn’t know existed, don’t believe it. Hang up and do some research before you accept help. In the BBB Scam Tracker reports, victims report that they were already using Windows 10 when they received a phone call to upgrade.

If someone calls you and claims you have a problem that you didn’t know existed, don’t believe it. Hang up and do some research before you accept help. In the BBB Scam Tracker reports, victims report that they were already using Windows 10 when they received a phone call to upgrade. Never allow strange external access to your computer . If you have a real technical problem, ask help from a reputable company or individual.

. If you have a real technical problem, ask help from a reputable company or individual. Get technical information directly from the source. For example, if your computer uses Windows, you can find information about updates, new operating systems, and technical support directly from Microsoft. Double-check that you are on the official website or call the real support line before sharing personal information or paying money.

The Microsoft support website provides more information about updating from Windows 7. And if someone falls victim to a Microsoft support scam, they can report it here.

You can also report the scam to the Scam Tracker of BBB.

.

advertisement