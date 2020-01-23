advertisement

Microsoft plans to set up a local server farm in Israel for its cloud customers, the technology giant announced on Wednesday. The plan to create a server region in Israel is likely to bring an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The server farm is scheduled to start in 2021, Microsoft announced.

This move aims to provide intelligent, secure cloud services through the company’s Israeli data center, Microsoft said. After this investment, Microsoft will have 56 server regions in 21 countries worldwide.

The Israeli region will initially offer infrastructure for Microsoft’s Azure cloud series. The company’s Office 365 services will be supported later.

This is good news, especially for the Israeli government, which launched a project last year called Nimbus, which involves moving the government’s IT services to the cloud. This requires local cloud servers so that government data doesn’t leave Israel’s borders. The Israeli government alone plans to invest around 500 million shekels ($ 144 million) in cloud computing services. This was probably one of Microsoft’s considerations when opening a local server farm.

The local cloud servers are also likely to support Israel’s financial, health, and security industries, which prefer to keep their data within Israel’s borders.

This is also good news for the Israeli startup industry, which can get Microsoft’s Azure computing services through local services. This means that their calculations and applications run faster.

Microsoft Israel CEO Ronit Atad said: “This is further evidence that Microsoft sees Israel as a strategic market. The public, corporate, startups, and developers will all have scalable cloud services (meaning they will be able to handle the increased demand (A.Z.)) to drive innovation and digital transformation. ”

Microsoft already has Azure customers in Israel, including Check Point, Bank Hapoalim, Mellanox, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv Municipality, Zim Shipping Company, JFrog, eToro, Discount Bank, Israel Electric Corporation, Israel Post and Rafael.

Another big technology giant, Oracle, has already set up cloud servers in Israel. However, Microsoft plays a much larger role in cloud computing and is the second largest cloud service provider in the world after Amazon.

The government had wooed international technology giants to build a local server farm. In February, the Government Procurement Administration announced plans to offer local cloud computing services to the entire government.

The Israeli armed forces made a similar announcement the same day.

The government had hoped to get one of the world’s largest technology companies – Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM or Oracle – to start a local server farm. Previously, the closest server farms were in Europe.

