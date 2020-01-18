Microsoft promises to become CO2 negative

advertisement

Microsoft wants to be CO2 negative in 30 years. Yes, you read that right – carbon negative.

Not only is it planned to change business so that CO2 emissions are reduced to zero within a decade, but it is also investing in new technologies to help others eliminate their CO2 emissions. When it all comes together, Microsoft hopes to remove all of the carbon that has been emitted since the company was founded in 1975, and a few more.

advertisement

After announcing the plan, the company will halve emissions by 2030 and invest in new and improved technologies to remove and reduce CO2 emissions. To achieve all of this, a $ 1 billion climate innovation fund will be launched.

In the summer of 2020, Microsoft will begin expanding its internal CO2 fee to cover emissions from scope three, indirect emissions from activities such as commodity production and waste. According to Microsoft, new technologies will help its suppliers and customers around the world reduce their CO2 emissions.

Finally, the company will work to increase transparency regarding pollution and CO2 emissions.

“We will support strict industry standards for transparency and reporting on CO2 emissions and removal and apply them in a new annual sustainability report for the environment itself,” it says. “We will use our voice to support new policy initiatives to accelerate opportunities to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions.”

Climate change is seen as one of the greatest threats to humanity, and large companies are often seen as the greatest polluters.

advertisement