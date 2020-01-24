Microsoft Profit Preview: Cloud Business Is Only Blue Sky

advertisement

It may sound like a broken record, but Microsoft Corp. continues to do just that: breaking records.

When the software is huge

reports its results Wednesday, Wall Street is ready for another strong quarter.

Indeed, after a strong 2019 year with market valuation rising above $ 1 trillion, Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne expects more from Microsoft in 2020 and beyond. The title of his report? “MSFT – More Popular Than Baby Yoda.”

Materne’s Microsoft cloud portfolio, growing pension income base and strong balance sheet predict good results for the second quarter – indeed over the next three to five years. Microsoft Azure is expected to grow 53% in 2020 over the previous year, he said. Office 365, he added, “continues to see a long road to moving from customers to higher SKUs.”

Microsoft’s hybrid cloud is well positioned against the market leader Amazon.com Inc.

and Alphabet Inc.’s third place

Google, according to two recent surveys by Wall Street companies.

In a poll among CIOs, Morgan Stanley concluded that Microsoft will extend its lead as a preferred hybrid cloud provider, with 42% using or likely to use Microsoft versus 21% for AWS.

Credit Suisse’s survey of 80 CIOs found that 76% of Azure respondents saw Azure as the preferred option for cloud companies.

“We remain confident about the long-term opportunities for Microsoft. This is underpinned by our CIO survey, which shows that stock appreciation in the cloud and our bottom-up analysis show that sales of commercial clouds will be in 5 years Could exceed $ 100 billion, “said Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick said in a January 13 note. He raised his price target from $ 155 to $ 180 with a blue sky rating of $ 200.

What to expect

merits: Of the 15 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Microsoft is expected to average earnings of $ 1.32 per share, compared to $ 1.26 per share at the beginning of the quarter.

Estimate, whose crowdsources estimates come from buy and sell side analysts, fund managers, scientists and others, predicts earnings per share of $ 1.32 based on 154 estimates.

Revenue: According to analysts interviewed by FactSet, Wall Street expects Microsoft to generate sales of $ 35.7 billion. Microsoft had sales of $ 32.5 billion and net income of $ 8.4 billion, or earnings of $ 1.08 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

An estimate of 152 is expected to generate sales of $ 35.7 billion.

Of the 35 analysts dealing with Microsoft, 32 have a buy or overweight, 3 have a hold rating and none have a sales rating with an average price target of $ 175.74 according to FactSet data.

Stock movement: Microsoft stock has risen 55% in the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 index has risen by around 24%

,

