<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=phoenix-real-estate-and-housing%2Cmicrosoft%2Cglendale-az%2Cel-mirage-az%2Cus-army-reserve%2Cazcentral-jobs%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcommunities_glendale&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fglendale&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The Microsoft data center El Mirage is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in spring this year. Around 50 employees are employed. (Photo: Joshua Bowling / The Republic)

Microsoft is nearing completion of one of its Metro data centers in Phoenix – a long, low-rise building on Olive Avenue near Dysart Road.

A training center of the US Army Reserve and a new warehouse are also being built in the northwest valley, west of Loop 101.

The Microsoft data center in El Mirage was first announced in May and, according to Amber Wakeman, spokeswoman for El Mirage, is expected to create around 50 jobs. The technology giant paid $ 20 million for the country.

The construction is just a stone’s throw from two other new construction projects in Glendale, a U.S. Army Reserve Center near Luke Air Force Base and a warehouse near the Westgate Entertainment District.

The U.S. Army Reserve is scheduled to receive a new training facility near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue in September. (Photo: Joshua Bowling / The Republic)

U.S. Army Reserve training facility near Luke

The U.S. Army Reserve is receiving a new training facility on Litchfield Road, south of Glendale Avenue and directly across from Luke Air Force Base.

According to spokesman Aaron Decapua, the facility will open in late September and provide training rooms for members of the U.S. Army Reserve.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Luxury apartments for tenants 55 years and older who come to W. Valley

It will replace an existing training facility on Pima and McDowell streets in Scottsdale, he said.

“The primary task of the 63rd Readiness Department is to maintain readiness for the Army Reserve, and in this case, maintaining this facility is an integral part of this mission,” Decapua said in an email to the Republic of Arizona.

New warehouse near the huge Conair campus

Another large building that may have caught the attention of West Valley residents is in Glendale, west of 101.

The warehouse is located to the east of Conair Corp.’s huge distribution center and company campus. in Glendale.

The nearly 18,000-square-foot building will be built to specification, which means there is no tenant pending yet, said Juan Galan, COO of Nitti Builders.

According to CBRE, it will open this summer.

A special building is being built on Glendale Avenue west of Loop 101 in a growing industrial corridor. (Photo: Joshua Bowling / The Republic)

Reach reporter Joshua Bowling at [email protected] or 602-444-8138. Follow him on Twitter: @MrJoshuaBowling.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/glendale/2020/02/07/microsoft-data-center-among-3-new-buildings-going-up-west – Loop-101-El-Mirage-Glendale / 4627199002 /