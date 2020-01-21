Mick Thomson from Slipknot meets fans this Thursday in Birmingham - Kerrang!

advertisement

Slipknot is currently taking (and not surprisingly) storming the UK on their epic We Are Not Your Kind European Tour, and in between destructive locations, guitarist Mick Thomson is taking a break to meet fans on Thursday.

The six-stringer will stop by GuitarGuitar Birmingham thanks to Jackson Guitars, and he will hang around with maggots and sign flyers that will be handed out by staff for those present.

The Jackson guitars present: signing and meeting and greeting by Slipknot Mick Thomson take place on January 23 (that is this Thursday) from 18:00 on GuitarGuitar, 104 Hagley Rd, Birmingham, B16 8LT, before the Iowa titans the following day go to the Birmingham Arena. Do not miss it.

Mick of course has a history with Jackson, after he unveiled his own USA Signature Mick Thomson Soloist ™ and the Pro Series Signature Mick Thomson Soloist ™ SL2 guitars in January 2018. Watch the video below for more information about those two epic models. , and find a dealer in your area at Jacksonguitars.com.

Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.

Slipknot tour 2020

January

21 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

22 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

24 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Arena

25 London, United Kingdom – The O2

28 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

30 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

February

1 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

4 Budapest, Hungary – Sport arena

6 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

8 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle

9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Stadium

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic festival

29 Manila, Phillipines – Amoranto stadium

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadium

August

1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knotfest at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK

