Mick Thomson from Slipknot meets fans this Thursday in Birmingham - Kerrang!

Slipknot is currently taking (and not surprisingly) storming the UK on their epic We Are Not Your Kind European Tour, and in between destructive locations, guitarist Mick Thomson is taking a break to meet fans on Thursday.
The six-stringer will stop by GuitarGuitar Birmingham thanks to Jackson Guitars, and he will hang around with maggots and sign flyers that will be handed out by staff for those present.
The Jackson guitars present: signing and meeting and greeting by Slipknot Mick Thomson take place on January 23 (that is this Thursday) from 18:00 on GuitarGuitar, 104 Hagley Rd, Birmingham, B16 8LT, before the Iowa titans the following day go to the Birmingham Arena. Do not miss it.
Mick of course has a history with Jackson, after he unveiled his own USA Signature Mick Thomson Soloist ™ and the Pro Series Signature Mick Thomson Soloist ™ SL2 guitars in January 2018. Watch the video below for more information about those two epic models. , and find a dealer in your area at Jacksonguitars.com.
Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.
Slipknot tour 2020
January
21 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
22 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
24 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Arena
25 London, United Kingdom – The O2
28 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
30 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
February
1 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
2 Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
4 Budapest, Hungary – Sport arena
6 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
8 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle
9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Stadium
14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
March
20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest
27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic festival
29 Manila, Phillipines – Amoranto stadium
July
31 Cologne, Germany – Stadium
August
1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
10 Barcelona, Spain – Knotfest at Sea
22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK
