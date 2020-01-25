Mick Jagger in a new trailer for 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

advertisement

Mick Jagger appears in the new trailer for the upcoming film The Burnt Orange Heresy when he takes on the role of a dangerous art dealer.

It sees The Rolling Stones front man, Jagger takes on the first acting role since his appearance in 2001 in The Man From Elysian Fields. The Italian-American drama / thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy was directed by Giuseppe Capotondi and was clearly too tempting to refuse.

The entire film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2019, but the trailer was only released today and is a tempting foretaste of the film.

The clip shows Jagger’s shady art dealer Joseph Cassidy, who tries to convince art critic James Figueras, played by Claes Bang, to rob Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland) of a very valuable painting.

The synopsis reads: “Soon James’ greed and ambition will overcome him and he will end up in a network that he has created himself.” Although no release date has been set for the UK, the film will be released in the U.S. on March 6.

Watch the following trailer for The Burnt Orange Heresy:

