Thanks in part to Isaiah Livers having to deal with injuries this has been a top-down season for the Michigan Wolverines.

That being said, the Wolverines’ first-year head coach Juwan howard had done a great job of keeping things calm and he has his team playing basketball very well as they enter their final stretch of conference play.

But Howard not only does a good job managing his current workforce, he also killed him in terms of recruiting. In fact, as it stands, Michigan currently has the # 4 ranked class for 2020 according to 247 Sports.

And this class is about to get even stronger as a 5-star rookie Joshua Christopher is heading towards the Wolverines in a big way.

247 Sports includes crystal ball predictions for each player and Michigan got the last seven predictions to clinch the country’s 7th player ranking.

Stay tuned, it could be HUGE!

But for now, sit back and enjoy Joshua Christopher’s highlights. This child is special!

