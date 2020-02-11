When most Michigan State the fans (and school administrators) went to bed on Sunday evening, they were probably pretty confident that they were about to land Luke Fickell as their next football head coach.

Well, as Monday morning unfolded, the news surfaced that Fickell had made the decision to stay with the Cincinnati Bearcatsand many Spartan fans panicked.

Michigan State Trustee Tuesday Brian Mosallam joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 the ticket and he stressed that MSU does not want a “waffle flake” to train the soccer team.

Of The Detroit News:

“Let me say this, before 9 p.m. last night I finally got more information than the media, “said Mosallam to hosts Jamie Samuelsen and Mike Stone,” and let me be as diplomatic as possible here to Spartans everywhere – by the end of account, we can’t force someone to come here.

“You know, the Spartan Nation should want someone who wants to be here. We don’t want an embossed flake that sees this as destination work. “

Samuelsen and Stone then asked Mosallam if he was referring to Fickell as “an embossed snowflake”.

“I am just saying, in general, that there is a lot of misinformation and I think it is important that some of this information goes away,” he said. “In the end, we can’t bring someone here. So we want someone who wants to be here, who understands the state of Michigan, who wants to do everything they can to get here. C is very, very important for a job like this. “

The show’s hosts asked for another follow-up on Fickell.

“I think we have to get out of here, guys,” said Mosallam. “We are moving to the next phase. It is time to move on.”

Mosallam responded to reports that candidates are concerned about issues regarding campus culture in the state of Michigan.

“So I think the issue of compliance has raised a lot of candidates and figured out where we are with all of this and the fallout from the (Larry) Nassar scandal,” said Mosallam. “And that’s why (MSU compliance director) Jen Smith was there to support, answer these questions and alleviate concerns.

“I think there has been a lot of misinformation about the board and what it knew and who got involved and who did what. And, I think it’s important for everyone to realize that. .. we are not involved in this process. As I said last Wednesday, the process is for the committee to come to the board to make a recommendation and the board to give a helping hand. up or down. This is where there was a lot of misinformation. Anyone can draw their own conclusions, but we have to move forward collectively. “

–Quotes kindly provided by Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News– LINK

