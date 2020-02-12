the Michigan State Spartans found their new man at the head of their football team after last week’s sudden departure Mark dantonio.

Embed from Getty Images

Colorado coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans have agreed in principle to a new deal to make Tucker the next Spartans head coach. Although he refused an offer earlier in the week, he was quickly offered another offer that he could not refuse.

Sources said the deal with the state of Michigan would double the salary he earned in Colorado ($ 2.7 million). Meanwhile, the payroll of assistant coaches will also increase, as well as a substantial increase in strength / conditioning personnel.

Embed from Getty Images

Additionally, it will be Tucker’s second go-around at East Lansing, as he previously served as Nick Saban’s assistant to the Spartans in the 1990s.

Welcome to East Lansing, Tucker Coach!

– Publicity –