News broke early Wednesday morning Michigan State recruit Mel tucker to become their next football head coach.

Embed from Getty Images

Tucker, who previously coached Colorado, was one of the potential candidates from the state of Michigan a week ago until he announced that he was going to stay with the Buffalos.

Personally, I would have liked to see the Spartans ride with Mike Tressel as interim head coach for the 2020 season while continuing their search for Mark dantonioIs the replacement. It would also have allowed them to assess any potential candidates who would have been available after the 2020 season, including Mel Tucker.

That being said, the rumor is that Tucker is a great recruiter who will be able to compete for the big players coming out of Detroit and that’s a great sign for the state of Michigan.

Nation, it’s your turn.

Do you think hiring Mel Tucker is the right decision for the state of Michigan?

– Publicity –