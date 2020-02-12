UPDATE:

According to reports, MSU has just delayed the special board meeting scheduled for today to approve the hiring of Mel Tucker. The meeting is now scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

According to several reports, Michigan StateThe board has scheduled a special meeting for today at 3 p.m. concerning the imminent rental of Mel tucker to replace Mark Dantonio as Spartans head coach.

Wednesday morning, the news fell that the state of Michigan was going to hire Tucker, although he refused the job and expressed loyalty to Colorado last week.

According to reports, Tucker would earn $ 5.5 million a season, more than double what he earned in Colorado.

Money speaks!

