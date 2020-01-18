advertisement

We reported that earlier this week Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was expected to hire State of Mississippi defensive coordinator Bob Shoop to join his coaching staff.

The Shoop rent was officially made on Saturday, but there was also another rent WolverinesWire called a “curveball” of a rental.

That “curveball” is in the past South Florida defensive coordinator, Brian Jean-May.

Here is the full press release from the University of Michigan:

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Head football coach Jim Harbaugh announced the addition of on Saturday (January 18) Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop to the Wolverines defensive coaching staff. Shoop will coach the safeties and Jean-Mary will coach linebackers.

“I am excited about the addition of Brian and Bob to our defensive coaching staff,” said Harbaugh. “Brian and Bob are respected, experienced coaches who fit well at the University of Michigan. Both coaches have experience in coordinating some of the best defenses in the country, and their development of all-conference and future NFL players throughout their careers will benefit our program and student athletes. Michigan Football is looking forward to adding Brian, Bob and their families to the university. “

Harbaugh also announced the increase in Jay Harbaugh as the special team coordinator of the program in addition to his role as a mentor of the running. The younger Harbaugh was a special team coach assistant during his tenure in Michigan, and worked with all six phases of special teams.

“Jay has done an excellent job with all aspects of our special teams during his five seasons with our employees,” said Harbaugh. “His organization and attention to detail, combined with the help of our assistant coaches, will allow our special teams to remain one of the best in the country. We are enthusiastic about Jay’s added leadership in this area. “

Both Shoop and Jean-Mary bring Ann Arbor over 20 years of coaching experience, both acting as defensive coordinators throughout their careers.

Following are biographical information and comments from Shoop and Jean-Mary about joining Michigan staff:

Brian Jean-Mary

Jean-Mary on Michigan

“It is an honor to become a member of Coach Harbaugh staff at the University of Michigan. I am excited about the opportunity to work under a truly outstanding leader, to participate in a program with such a rich tradition of winning and to recruit the best and smartest for the University of Michigan. My family can’t wait to go to Ann Arbor. Go blue! “”

Jean-Mary Biographical information

Jean-Mary was an assistant head coach and defense coordinator at the University of South Florida from 2017-19, where he helped the Bulls defense to become one of the nation’s best in enforcing sales and reaching the quarterback.

Jean-Mary arrives in Ann Arbor as a 21-year coach veteran who has spent the last 10 seasons in Charlie Strong’s defensive staff, first in Louisville (2010-13) as assistant head coach / line boss coach, then in Texas (2014) – 16) as a line improvement coach and recruitment coordinator, and finally with USF (2017-19).

As a recruiter, Jean-Mary helped produce a trio of top-15 signing classes in Texas, and improved from the 15th in 2014 to the seventh in 2015 and the eighth in 2016, and one at Georgia Tech (15th, 2007). He also had a top 30 class in Louisville in 2011 (27th).

At USF, Jean-Mary’s defensive units were consistently among the best in the nation in terms of revenue, loss and defense. In its first year USF scored the top 25 nationally in six categories, including bags per game (3.0, 11th) and interceptions (20, second). The Bulls led the US conference in total defense (359.8 yards per game) and score defense (21.5 points per game), improving from 120th in total defense and 92nd in score defense to 37th and 41st respectively after Jean-Mary’s arrival . Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat was one of the five defenders of all conferences before they were drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

USF forced 69 turnovers in Jean-Mary’s three seasons (24, 21, 24) and ranked twice in that area twice. The Bulls were also twice in the top five in tackles for loss per game (8.4 and 8.3 per game in 2017, ’19) and ranked as number 4 in the red zone defense in 2019 (67.4 percent) .

In Texas, Jean-Mary developed the linebacking core to produce four All-Big 12 players and an All-American in Jordan Hicks (2014). Texas was nationally top 25 in six categories in 2014, including pockets (11th). The Longhorns had on average more than 3.0 bags per game in all three years that Jean-Mary was in Texas and was nationally top five in his last two seasons. UT also led the nation in recovered clumsy (21) in 2014 and became 11th in 2015 (12). Linebacker Jordan Hicks was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and Jean-Mary’s former players Lorenzo Mauldin and Deiontrez Mount (from his days in Louisville) were also chosen.

Before Texas, Jean-Mary worked as an assistant head coach / linebackers coach in Louisville, where the cardinals won 37 games and two Big East Championships (2011, ’12) over four seasons. UL set a record record of 3-1 bowl with a peak in victory at number 4 Florida in the Sugar Bowl 2013. The 885 win rate from Louisville (23-3) over the 2012-2013 seasons was the fourth best score in the country in that time. Five cardinals were selected in the NFL draft during his time there: defensive backs Calvin Pryor (2014, first round) and Johnny Patrick (2011, third round), defensive ends Marcus Smith (2014, first round) and Greg Scruggs (2012, seventh round) and linebacker Preston Brown (2014, third round).

Jean-Mary spent six seasons coaching linebackers at Georgia Tech from 2004-09 to lead the defense to top 30 seasons in hasty defense, scored defense and total defense in five of his six years with staff. He started in coaching as a graduated assistant on strength and conditioning staff in Louisville in 2000 before spending two seasons under Lou Holtz in South Carolina, where he was a defensive assistant coach (2001-02). Jean-Mary then got his first full-time coaching job at North Alabama (2003), a very successful NCAA Division II program, where he helped the Lions to go 13-2, win the Gulf South Conference Championship and capture a berth in the semi-finals of the 2003 NCAA Division II play-offs.

Jean-Mary is originally from Apopka, Florida. He graduated in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Appalachian State, where he played from 1993-97 linebacker. He and his wife, Jerilyn Ardis, have two daughters, Brooke and Brittany.

Bob Shoop

Shovel to Michigan

“I really appreciate Coach Harbaugh for being able to join the football family in Michigan. I look forward to getting started and contributing to a program that will continue to combine academic performance and athletic excellence while competing for championships. Go blue! “”

Shoop Biographical information

Shoop is twice the Broyles Award finalist and comes to Ann Arbor with more than 30 years of coaching experience, including the last two seasons as a defensive coordinator with the state of Mississippi.

Recently, Shoop has coordinated six times to the top 25 of total defense rankings over the past nine seasons. He was named FootballScoop defensive coordinator of the year 2018 and 247Sports’ defensive coordinator of the year 2014. He was FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year of FootballScoop in 2009 while he was with William and Mary, and was also a finalist for the Broyles Award that season.

His defenses and secondaries are aggressive, disciplined game makers who generate revenue and limit major games.

In 2019, the state of Mississippi led the SEC with 14 uncertain recoveries (national number 4) and added 10 interceptions to come second in the total sales conference (24). Four different players recorded at least one interception, while three recovered several clumsy attempts.

The 2018 unit of Shoop was the only defense in the FBS that finished the top 10 in all four major defensive categories (total defense, score defense, hasty defense and passing defense). The Bulldogs allowed only 12 touchdowns throughout the season, the least by FBS teams since 2011. Five teams were kept out of the end zone and of 32 allowed trips in the MSU red zone, teams scored only eight touchdowns. MSU also allowed only 3.5 of opponents’ games to reach 25 yards or more, the smallest percentage in the nation.

State led the nation in total defense (263.1 yards), finished second in scoring defense (13.2 points) and hasty defense (95.08 yards) and finished seventh in passing defense (168.0 yards) ). The Bulldogs were number 1 in the SEC in 29 different categories – including 10 NCAA-leading brands. Shoop’s defense allowed the least yards per game in the country (4.13). MSU’s 103 tackles for loss set a new program record while no opponent made 30 points against the Bulldogs all year round.

During MSU, Shoop helped produce three 2019 first-round NFL Draft picks in Jeffrey Simmons (19th), Montez Sweat (26th) and Johnathan Abram (30th). When Gerri Green was taken in the sixth round, the state of Mississippi set a program record for the most defensive players in one draw (four).

Shoop has served as defensive coordinator for 16 years, including two seasons in Tennessee (2016-17), two seasons in Penn State (2014-15) and three seasons in Vanderbilt (2011-13). During his last 11 seasons, he has coached 20 NFL Draft picks, four at MSU, five at Tennessee, five at Penn State, three at Vanderbilt and three at William & Mary.

Shoop started his coaching career with his alma mater, Yale, in 1989 as a graduate assistant. He has also spent time as an assistant coach with William & Mary (2007-10), Massachusetts (2006), Boston College (1999-2002), Army (1998), Villanova (1997), Yale (1989, 1994-96) , Northeastern (1991-93) and Virginia (1990). Shoop also has experience with head coaching and leads the Columbia program for three seasons (2003-05).

Shoop played a broad receiver at Yale where he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics. He was recognized with the prestigious Robert Gardner Anderson Memorial Award from Yale Football for team spirit, dedication and leadership. He also earned four letters in baseball.

Shoop was a striking three-sport sport at Riverview High School and is a member of the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Maura, have two sons, Tyler and Jay.

