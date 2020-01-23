Michigan football announces first time opponent to open season 2024

advertisement

According to the University of Michigan, they have added an opponent to their schedule for 2024 and it is an opponent they have never encountered before.

On Thursday, Michigan revealed that they are opening the 2024 season at home against Fresno State.

NEWS: Michigan announces the addition of Fresno State to the 2024 football schedule.

– Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 23, 2020

From Michigan:

The Athletic Department of the University of Michigan announced on Thursday (January 23) the addition of Fresno State to the 2024 football schedule. The very first encounter against the Bulldogs is played on August 31, 2024 at the Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines still have one opponent to plan for the 2024 season with three possible open dates: September 14, September 21 or October 12.

Below is the Michigan football schedule for 2024:

August 31 – State of Fresno

September 7 – in Texas

September 14 – Open / Bye

September 21 – Open / Bye

September 28 – Wisconsin *

October 5 – Nebraska *

October 12 – Open / Bye

October 19 – on Northwest *

October 26 – Indiana *

November 2 – in Michigan State *

November 9 – Maryland *

November 16 – Penn State *

November 23 – at Rutgers *

November 30 – in Ohio State *

December 7 – Big Ten Championship Game

* indicates Big Ten Conference games

