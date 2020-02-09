the Michigan Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) were able to resume business this afternoon against the rival in the state Michigan State Spartans, winning a 77-68 victory at the Crisler Center.

It was the first victory of the new head coach Juwan howard on the Spartans since returning to Ann Arbor last year. His first go-around against the Spartans did not go as well, his Wolverines having abandoned an 18-point decision at the Breslin Center in January.

After today’s victory, Howard congratulated his team for their efforts.

“It’s never about me,” said Howard after the game. “Everything revolves around this team. I’m really proud of the fact that our guys responded and got a win. They did it. The players did it. They went out and played the game, they played hard, played very well on the defense. They respected the game plan. They trusted the game plan. They didn’t make too many mental mistakes. They were completely locked up from start to finish. “

Players also wore black socks for the second time this season in tribute to the Fab Five era, of which Howard was a major piece.

“It’s special, man,” said Howard. “It’s just a fun group. I’m so lucky to have guys of great character who want to give, not just themselves, but also to give to the team. That says a lot about the group and its altruism. “

